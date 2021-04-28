Wisconsin suffers with Ron Johnson as its senator -- Ben Seigel

My high school history teacher advised us not to make ad hominem criticisms when taking a position, saying that we should make our argument about the issue, not the person. This is generally good advice, but it is very challenging to apply this in the case of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
The senator's inane public statements about COVID-19, among other topics, suggest just two possibilities. The first is that he knows exactly what he is saying, and he is therefore a dishonorable person who has no place in public service. The second is that he is so ignorant that he lacks the basic knowledge of science one is supposed to develop in high school.
In either case, the citizens of Wisconsin, who he claims to represent, are the ones who suffer under his failure of leadership.
Ben Seigel, Madison