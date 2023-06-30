The current biennial state budget is a bad deal for public education. For many years, state funding for our public schools has not kept up with inflation and does not meet our kids’ needs. Why?

Because Wisconsin’s partisan gerrymandered maps make legislators unaccountable to their constituents. Ignoring the No. 1 budget priority for Wisconsinites — funding public education — legislators gave millions to private voucher schools and expanded taxing authority for local public school districts.

Do you know what that means? Local property taxpayers will foot the bill for education, while voucher schools enjoy a massive increase in funding from the state, and the wealthiest Wisconsinites benefit most from a $3.5 billion tax cut.

The historic $7 billion state surplus gives Wisconsin legislators an unprecedented opportunity to meet our kids’ needs. It’s not too late to fix the budget:

Reallocate unnecessary tax breaks and pause 2017 Act 141 relating to sparsity aid.

Reallocate $590 million for the "school levy tax credit" to special education as sum-certain funds.

Restore Child Care Counts.

Accept federal funds to expand BadgerCare.

Restore $32 million in UW System funds

Contact your state legislators. Tell them to meet our kids’ needs.

Contact Gov. Tony Evers. Tell him to veto any budget that doesn’t make the grade.

Carlene Bechen, Oregon