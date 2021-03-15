Wisconsin shouldn't reelect Johnson -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

The senior U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been embarrassing Wisconsinites for years through his various wacky and dangerous conspiracy theories.

His recent comment about the Jan. 6 insurrectionists -- “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned” -- shows he has truly lost touch with reality. Did he not watch any of the video from that day?

He went on to say he would have been concerned if the protesters had been Black Lives Matters supporters, thereby inviting racism into his delusions.

As Johnson continues to serves up the crazy cocktail of conspiracies while adding a dash of delusion with a twist of racism, he will go down in history as the Joe McCarthy of the 21st century.

Wisconsin needs to sober up -- we cannot afford to reelect this guy.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison