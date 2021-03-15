 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin shouldn't reelect Johnson -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner
0 comments

Wisconsin shouldn't reelect Johnson -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

  • 0

The senior U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been embarrassing Wisconsinites for years through his various wacky and dangerous conspiracy theories.

His recent comment about the Jan. 6 insurrectionists -- “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn't concerned” -- shows he has truly lost touch with reality. Did he not watch any of the video from that day?

He went on to say he would have been concerned if the protesters had been Black Lives Matters supporters, thereby inviting racism into his delusions.

As Johnson continues to serves up the crazy cocktail of conspiracies while adding a dash of delusion with a twist of racism, he will go down in history as the Joe McCarthy of the 21st century.

Wisconsin needs to sober up -- we cannot afford to reelect this guy.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics