Wisconsin shouldn't legalize marijuana -- Michael Breuer

As a father and grandfather, I am very upset that Gov. Tony Evers is advocating for the legalization of marijuana in the upcoming Wisconsin budget. But this does not surprise me, because Democrats are promoting this at the federal level.
These politicians seem to forget that for years they condemned the tobacco industry for ruining our health and driving up insurance costs, and enticing young people into making an unhealthy, addictive lifestyle choices.
Pro-marijuana backers feel that Wisconsin is losing out on tax benefits because we do not have legal recreational marijuana. But this is simply not true. The Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute states that “for every dollar gained in tax revenue, Coloradans spent approximately $4.50 to mitigate the effects of legalization."
I reached out to my state senator, Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on this issue because he helps write the Wisconsin budget as chair of the Joint Finance Committee. Thankfully, he stands firmly against the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. For the future of our kids and grandkids, we cannot let legalization happen in our state.
If Gov. Evers were to be totally honest, I’m sure he would not want his grandchildren to use marijuana even if it were legal.