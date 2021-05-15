 Skip to main content
Wisconsin should say 'yes' to legal pot -- Brad Moeller
The state's backwardness on labeling marijuana a "gateway drug" is ridiculous. Marijuana is no longer feared the way it was in the "reefer madness" days, and with good reason. How can a plant that needs no processing for use other than heating be so bad.

Some argue it has no medical use. I ask, who are you to tell that to someone with months to live? Marijuana can help with the side effects of treatment. Only in Wisconsin can you buy your kid a beer -- yet tell a dying person "no" to pot.

Brad Moeller, Racine

