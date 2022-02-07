Wisconsin should raise tobacco age -- Nicholas Alexander

I am the chief of police for the city of Superior. I am writing both as a law enforcement professional and as a former smoker and father of children for whom I hope never experiment with tobacco.

In December 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill to raise the age for purchase of tobacco into law and it immediately took effect. Many states have since enacted legislation to ensure their state laws match the federal law. Unfortunately, Wisconsin hasn’t done so yet. A bill has made it through committees with bipartisan support. We just need our Legislature to schedule it for a floor vote.

On a personal level, I grew up in a household where an adult smoked. Though I cast no blame for my decision to eventually smoke, I have no doubt this normalized the idea of smoking and lessened my safety concerns. Simply getting future generations of parents not smoking will have an effect of reducing tobacco use in children and young adults.

As a former smoker, I have witnessed the negative health effects attributed to my tobacco use as well as the difficult path to eliminating tobacco use.

Nicholas Alexander, Superior