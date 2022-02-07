 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Wisconsin should raise tobacco age -- Nicholas Alexander

  • 0

I am the chief of police for the city of Superior. I am writing both as a law enforcement professional and as a former smoker and father of children for whom I hope never experiment with tobacco.

In December 2019, President Donald Trump signed a bill to raise the age for purchase of tobacco into law and it immediately took effect. Many states have since enacted legislation to ensure their state laws match the federal law. Unfortunately, Wisconsin hasn’t done so yet. A bill has made it through committees with bipartisan support. We just need our Legislature to schedule it for a floor vote.

On a personal level, I grew up in a household where an adult smoked. Though I cast no blame for my decision to eventually smoke, I have no doubt this normalized the idea of smoking and lessened my safety concerns. Simply getting future generations of parents not smoking will have an effect of reducing tobacco use in children and young adults.

People are also reading…

As a former smoker, I have witnessed the negative health effects attributed to my tobacco use as well as the difficult path to eliminating tobacco use.

Nicholas Alexander, Superior

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics