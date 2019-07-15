I was disappointed that Gov. Tony Evers chose to veto the line item of the proposed state budget which would have allowed Tesla stores to open in Wisconsin.
Tesla has made a tremendous impact on the worldwide auto industry. Because of its lead, every major auto manufacturer is now developing electric vehicles to compete with Tesla.
This is terrific for consumers. Electric vehicles conserve energy, have low maintenance costs, emit no direct pollutant exhaust, require no oil changes, run on domestically produced energy, and are great fun to drive. Seriously, what’s not to like?
Development is underway globally to make nearly all forms of transportation and utility vehicles electric. This includes electric versions of airplanes, farm tractors, semis, excavators, garbage trucks and more.
The growth of electric vehicles has created more good-paying domestic manufacturing jobs by companies such as Tesla that design, manufacture and sell here in the United States. By shutting them out, we’re limiting our state’s access to this exciting and growing industry.
The age of the electric vehicle has arrived. Let’s be progressive enough here in Wisconsin to embrace it.
Mike Klimkosky, Mequon