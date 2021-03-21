Wisconsin should demand fair maps -- Wayne Bruno

It is embarrassing that Wisconsin -- one of the most historically progressive states, known for U.S. Sen. Robert LaFollette leading the progressive movement a century ago -- sits behind Iowa in the way we draw voting districts.
Why is this? It’s because Wisconsin Republicans drew these districts secretly in 2011. They didn't seek much public input, except from the lawyers they hired using taxpayer dollars to gerrymander districts.
Republicans now are spending millions of taxpayer dollars to fight a fair redistricting of voting districts. They continue to do this, even though 55 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin want to see new maps drawn fairly. It is obvious the Republicans are afraid to have fair maps.
No political party should use taxpayer money to enhance its power and to deny fair elections and equal representation. All Wisconsin citizens -- Republicans, Democrats and independents -- should call their legislators and demand fair voting maps, like Iowa has.
Wayne Bruno, Merrimac