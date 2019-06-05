On the morning of June 10, 1919, the state of Wisconsin made history by becoming the first state to officially ratify the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment, the so-called “Susan B. Anthony Amendment” to the Constitution, granted suffrage to women in America. Wisconsin residents should be proud of their history and being the first of the needed states to ratify.
The ratification of the 19th Amendment is an inspiration for all Americans and represents the story of the millions of women who won suffrage for women in the United States, after 72 years of heroic activism and sacrifice.
“The suffragist movement is the best kept secret in American history, overlooked by historians who failed to recognize the 19th Amendment as the greatest single-day expansion of democracy the world had ever seen,” according to Pat Wirth, executive director of the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial Association.
A statue of a woman atop the Wisconsin Capitol building represents the state's motto, “Forward." So it is fitting that Wisconsin should lead the nation in recognizing the importance of this struggle. By focusing attention on Wisconsin’s ratification, Wisconsin is once again in the forefront of the national centennial celebration of women suffrage in 2020.
Tom Mortenson, Detroit Lakes, Minn.