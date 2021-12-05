Wisconsin should allow death with dignity -- Reva Decorah

As a certified nursing assistant for over 10 years, I have seen my fair share of people in uncontrollable pain. Unfortunately, while doctors and nurses try their hardest, fully eliminating pain is not possible with all illnesses.
In my experience, I took care of a person with a flesh-eating bacteria. She had a few small patches of skin left on her body. When you touched her to change her bedding, she would scream in agony. I let her squeeze my arm to help her. While she did, she looked me in the eyes and begged me to kill her. The life she had was not a life she wanted to continue living, and she shouldn’t have had to.
Euthanasia has been legal in Oregon since 1994 with their Death with Dignity Act. It has been helping people die with dignity ever since. More recently, California, Colorado, the District of Colombia, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont and Washington have joined in providing a physician-assisted death. Experiencing pain so agonizing should never be something a person has to live with.
If euthanasia were to become legal in Wisconsin, people would have the option to no longer live with that pain.
Reva Decorah, Wisconsin Dells