The GOP is angry that the University of Wisconsin System fosters the development of independent, intelligent and creative thinking. In the dystopian world the GOP is creating, intelligence is an existential threat to total control of the people.

Republicans ignore the plagues facing our nations such as gun violence, a man-made climate crisis and a lack of a coherent immigration policy. They don't care about dirty water and air, the bullying of the LGBT community, the removing of health care options for women, and our Medicaid dollars being used by other states. They want the ultra-rich to pay nothing in taxes, while purging teachers and public education in support of state-sponsored religious schools.

So what does the GOP do? They put more taxpayer money into private schools and cut UW funds. There's plenty of cash for a UW football practice facility but nothing for building a new facility for the College of Engineering, even with over $100 million in private donations.

Yet the GOP finds $10 million from taxpayers for the GOP convention in 2024, presidential debates later this year and $2 million for the NFL draft in Green Bay.

Bill Hayes, DeForest