In this current budget cycle, Wisconsin has a very large surplus. But instead of using the surplus to support one of our great economic engines, the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin GOP wants to cut millions of dollars from its budget.

Employers talk about not being able to fill positions, and families talk about how difficult it is to afford tuition for college. Instead of making it harder on Wisconsin employers and families, Republicans should step up and not cut any funding for the UW System and instead use part of our surplus to support it.