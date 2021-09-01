Wisconsin needs vaccine mandate -- Antonio Marquez

Now is the time to attempt compulsory vaccinations in our state.
We should talk about legal protocols for vaccinating during a pandemic. With the risk of increased cases as universities in Wisconsin refuse to require shots for students, it is not unreasonable for the state to step in.
In 1905, the Supreme Court decision of Jacobson v. Massachusetts helped us understand how public health is paramount. The Supreme Court ruled that the liberty promised in the Constitution does not entitle people to be free from public safety considerations. While we may not be able to force medication on people, it is not unreasonable to create a law to enforce a monetary penalty to those who object to receiving the vaccine, save for those with certain medical conditions.
As radical as this all may be, it is worth consideration. After all, our state motto is “Forward.”
Antonio Marquez, Madison