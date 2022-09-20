Wisconsin needs referendum votes -- Bob Hunt

All the upset over the abortion issue in Wisconsin could be resolved as it was in Kansas and will be in Michigan. Just allow a referendum on the issue, like those states. Why won't Wisconsin leaders allow such a vote? Voters should ask candidates for state office this fall.

In a related issue: Why won't Dane County leaders allow a referendum on building a new jail -- especially when they are unable to do their duty and decide this issue? It's time for the people to decide.

Another reform is ranked voting procedure, adopted in Alaska and used in some northeastern states. Voters ranking candidates ensures that the winner will receive a 50% majority of the vote when there are more than two candidates. Other states have run-off elections for multiple candidates when none receive a majority of over 50%. Wisconsin allows a small minority of voters to decide winning candidates.

Why do Wisconsin leaders lag behind and refuse to give voters the opportunity to vote by referendum and support majority rule?

This would be true election reform.

Bob Hunt, Lodi