Wisconsin needs reasonable maps -- Renae Schroeder

I used to vote for David Blaska when he represented my Dane County Board district, so I must have agreed with him on a lot of things. But I totally disagree with his view on gerrymandering, expressed in last Friday's letter to the editor, "State isn’t badly gerrymandered."

I recently looked up the Wisconsin Assembly maps for districts 77, 78 and 79 in the Madison area, and 91 in Eau Claire. I couldn’t believe how crazy the maps are drawn, with many cut-out sections and jagged borders. And remember that Republicans paid private law firms (using taxpayer money) to draw these maps in secret.

To the legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, it is time for a fair, transparent map-drawing process, resulting with reasonable maps.

Renae Schroeder, Madison