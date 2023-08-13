Kudos to Tom Still for his column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Time for another round of summits?" regarding the positive outcomes of collaboration as demonstrated with the Wisconsin Economic Summit. We, as a city, county, and state, are still profiting from those events over 20 years ago.

Tom Still: In divided times, it’s worth recalling how honest discussions can help Let’s look back 20 years at a Wisconsin-born exercise, a time when people seemed more open to collaboration, for what can happen when ideas are raised, debated and put into action.

Current governances at all levels could learn a valuable lesson from the summits. Much more is accomplished when party loyalties, personal agendas and closed-mindedness are set aside and people have a healthy exchange of ideas, talk with each other rather than at each other and show mutual respect for each other and the public they serve.

The state of Wisconsin could profit abundantly if the Legislature and the University of Wisconsin worked together instead of having State Street be paved with disrespectful and biased rhetoric. The Wisconsin citizenry would be so much better off if the governor's office and Legislature would have meaningful and compromising discussions instead of "my way or the highway" and sessions that are "gaveled in and out."

Still's column should be taken to heart by all of those mentioned above. If this would sincerely happen, who knows how much better our city, state and country could be 20 years from now?

Dennis McKinley, Madison