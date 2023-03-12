Where have they gone? Where are the Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who are independent, ethical and committed to upholding the law rather than promoting their own personal political perspective? Why is this court so predictable?

And how could Judge Brian Hagedorn, who sometimes demonstrates some integrity, possibly join in the decision that Jim Troupis should be reappointed to the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee? It's incomprehensible that any judge anywhere could believe that a lawyer who actively participated in the 2020 attempt to overthrow the results of a United States presidential election was in any way qualified for that position.