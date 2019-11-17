The end of this legislative session makes it abundantly clear why we need to have fair maps and a fair redistricting in Wisconsin.
Politicians have no incentive to work together, negotiate or compromise when voting districts are cut up in such a cockeyed manner, guaranteeing one-party dominance. Elected officials are in office to consider the will of the people and represent us. That means: debating proposals, holding hearings and advancing legislation.
Republicans now hold the majority of seats in the Legislature -- even though they did not receive the majority of votes in our last election. If these "public servants" worked in the private sector and accomplished as little as they did while spending over $2 million fighting fair maps in court, most would be fired from their jobs.
The only way to get fair maps that don't favor either party is by constituents contacting their Assembly representative and state senator. It's as simple as making a phone call or sending a letter.
Eve Drury, Middleton