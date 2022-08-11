Wisconsin needs divided government -- Ken Berg

State Republican officials have proven time and again they cannot be trusted with additional authority and control over our lives. That is why I am advocating for divided government as the best form of government for Wisconsin.

Currently, Republicans have strong majorities in the state Senate and Assembly, largely due to gerrymandering, which they have exploited to their advantage.

These are the same elected officials who would not recognize the value of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for dealing with COVID-19, nor the importance of vaccinations in minimizing the spread of this deadly virus. This is the party of Foxconn (which they don’t want to talk about anymore) and the party that approved hiring former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to review the 2020 election, with the intent of proving it fraudulent.

What a joke.

In the context of this dysfunction, Wisconsin had a June unemployment rate of 2.9% -- which is amazing. Gov. Tony Evers has consistently supported sensible education, police, gun violence reform and other initiatives meant to improve our state, yet he needs a Legislature willing to talk and open to negotiation. That won’t happen unless more Democrats are elected in the fall, and Evers is reelected governor.

Divided government is the best government as long as Republicans are the way they are.

Ken Berg, Watertown