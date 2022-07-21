Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

If Fred Prehn had any honor he would left his position on the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board when his term expired. If former Gov. Scott Walker had any honor he would not have encouraged Prehn to stay on the board. If the Republican-dominated state Legislature had any honor, it would not have gerrymandered the voting districts.

If the Republican-controlled Legislature had any honor, it would not have cut the powers of newly elected Gov. Tony Evers in a special lame-duck session of the Legislature. If the Republican Legislature had any honor, it would have, in the least, voted on all of Gov. Evers appointees. Currently, if an acting Evers appointee criticizes the Republicans, those lawmakers will seek revenge and vote that person out.

I admit that I am a "yellow dog" Democrat, but Wisconsin cannot move forward if there is no respect or cooperation between the two parties. Please elect honorable Republicans into office and vote out the dishonorable ones.

Lester Bruns, Sun Prairie