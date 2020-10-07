Wisconsin must stop virus blame game -- Shanon Kehoe

With coronavirus cases increasing in several University of Wisconsin System towns, Wisconsinites quickly point the finger at each other. Students and family’s blame UW System for poor planning and limited testing. UW blames students for high-risk behaviors. Public health officials blame UW and the lack of statewide policies for amplifying the pandemic.

UW System opened campuses to students during a surge of cases in Wisconsin. One week into fall classes, two dorms in Madison were quarantined, and cases on and off campus continued to rise. While dorms were quarantined, UW-Madison announced the football season would resume despite its initial messaging to protect their players and fans and against public health recommendations.

While students should be held accountable for not following UW's policy, UW cannot put all of the blame on students. The Badger Pledge should not be used to scapegoat students when UW decisions have contributed to these issues.

Inconsistent policies across Wisconsin make it easy for residents to participate in risky behaviors and confuse the messaging around the seriousness of the virus.

Wisconsin needs to end the blame game and work with public health professionals to protect our safety and get Wisconsin cases under control.