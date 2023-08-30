A crisis in child care has been unfolding in Wisconsin and will speed up when existing federal child care supports expires in January. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee removed funding that had been proposed in the state budget to help fill the gap that will be left when the federal supports end.

Some child care facilities will close their doors and families will be left without viable child care options. The current worker shortage will be exacerbated as employees leave their jobs or decide not to enter the paid workforce because child care is either nonexistent or unaffordable. Hardest hit will be low-income workers, for whom child care costs take a bigger bite of income. Families living in rural areas already have limited options.

Wages have historically been low for trained child care workers who often earn less than the average retail worker. The federal support helped boost wages to keep child care as a viable career choice.

Lawmakers at the federal and state level need to hear we value our children, we value families and we want our communities to thrive. Adequate support for child care is an essential piece of the picture.

Barbara Feeney, president, League of Women Voters of Dane County