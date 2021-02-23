Wisconsin makes national news for wrong reasons -- John Hallinan

It wasn’t long ago that the only time Wisconsin made national news was when the Packers had a good year. Then along came Scott Walker, who believed that all publicity was good publicity, no matter how awful it was.
Then came Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. He sat quietly in his office in Washington for six years. But once Donald Trump was elected, he dove in with both feet. He went full "MAGA" (make America great again), and now can’t seem to go a week without making national news by trying to stick both feet in his mouth at the same time.
If that weren’t bad enough, the Wisconsin sturgeon czar is accused of being involved in an illegal caviar smuggling operation. Yeah, can you believe it, caviar smuggling in Wisconsin? Who knew that caviar paired well with Spotted Cow?
Now we have a candidate for state superintendent of schools who doesn’t know what it means to check your white privilege at the door, and went full "Karen" into a conversation she had no business being in.
Oh, I long for the good old days when Wisconsin didn’t make the news.
John Hallinan, Stoughton
