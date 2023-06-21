It appears state legislative leaders are deadbeat parents who refuse to fund their children.
Why do they hate the children of Wisconsin?
We have a historic opportunity to fund the needs of our children -- early child care, public education, special education and more -- with a $7 billion surplus.
Public school districts across Wisconsin are suffering -- and yet this proposed budget gives crumbs to the schools which accept every child who enters their doors. The per-pupil funding, as one example, will be increased by $325 per pupil per year -- yet schools need $1,510 per pupil just to catch up to inflation. And special education funding -- a right to a full education for each student which is guaranteed by federal law and implemented with parental permission -- will only be funded at 33% of the actual costs.
Meanwhile, charter and voucher schools get more than their fair share of state funds.
We need to stand up for the needs of all our children -- and insist that the deadbeat parents who sit in the state Legislature fully support the needs of all their children.
Bert Zipperer, Madison