A Blooming Grove resident this week was charged with drunk driving for the sad and alarming 11th time.

Allowing him access to motor vehicles after more than a few infractions, no less 10 prior offenses, is an unconscionable insult to the citizens of the county and the state. Why he was not behind bars but behind the wheel is a question that demands an answer.

There is a push to make bartenders liable for patrons who are obviously inebriated and then get in the driver's seat. Perhaps it is our spineless legislators who should be held responsible instead, since it is their failure to protect innocent people with meaningful, stringent legal controls that has resulted in hundreds of drunk driving deaths in Wisconsin in just the last couple years.

So, what are the chances that our elected officials will make themselves accountable for their own actions, or rather inactions? I believe those chances range from "slim" to "none," the same chances I'd give most of our elected officials if asked to produce tangible evidence of a conscience.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison