Wisconsin isn't a democracy anymore -- William Morehead
Wisconsin isn't a democracy anymore -- William Morehead

I am perplexed as to why democracy isn't working -- not just at the federal level, but in our own state.

Our Legislature gavels sessions in and out with no discourse. In a democracy, discourse is required. Instead of orderly transfer of power, our Legislature refuses to confirm cabinet and executive positions, retaining the personnel from the previous administration or making the acting executive essentially report to the Legislature rather than the governor. Through gerrymandering they stay in power by ignoring the voice of the people.

It is so discouraging to see these shenanigans go on year after year and discount the power of the vote.

The Republican-run Legislature hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate election integrity. What a laugh. Republicans in Wisconsin created fraudulent Electoral College documents and sent them to Washington.

Is there fraud in our election process? Yes. Does Gablemen find and report this fraud? No. Do the Republican Legislators that are overseeing this boondoggle care? No. Will our attorney general investigate and prosecute, I sure hope so.

Wisconsin is no longer a democracy. This is so insulting to all of us. It is embarrassing. The current crop of Wisconsin Republican legislators should be ashamed.

William Morehead, Madison

