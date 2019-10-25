Wisconsin is in my bones.
I eat Wisconsin. I drink Wisconsin. I am made of Wisconsin.
I'm ill that convenience stores feed us with junk made in factories that send the profits out of state.
I see our state. My eyes look out across a ridge prairie waving so gently as an homage to us. I see wheat fields along Lake Winnebago. I also see huge dairy farms polluting our rivers and lakes. So shortsighted. So greedy.
I speak Wisconsin. I talk to hardworking people in restaurants, bars and grocery stores. I hear a quick joke, practical advice, or a story at a bar. I talk to resilient people who don't get paid enough, live with stress, and do the best they can.
I feel Wisconsin's bounty. Who gets to experience deer, turkeys, eagles and sandhill cranes? We do. Wisconsin is available to everyone. Thank you to the senators, governors, mayors and congressmen for setting the land and water aside for us. How unselfish.
I'm surrounded by Wisconsin.
I love Wisconsin. I will be here forever. I've lived in eight countries, but it’s Wisconsin that is in my bones. I'm so lucky, and I hope the children of Wisconsin are lucky, too.
Mary Peterson-Smith, Richland Center