LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Wisconsin is still delightfully happy -- Wylma C. Samaranayake-Robinson

Pleased as punch is what I was on the first day of the new year 2023 as I savored every word in the Jan. 1 column "Americans find their happy place." It stated, “Wisconsin ranks in Top 10 globally for overall well-being.”

I first discovered the delights of living in Madison in 1976 as a student and a mother of two youngsters and am back for a spell after being gone elsewhere here and there and everywhere for well over three decades. Just about everyone I know is aghast that I would leave my permanent home in Hawaii (ranked No. 1 happiest political unit in the world) to return to live in Wisconsin, even if only for a stint. But then, most of them have never resided here, let alone visited this wonderful state.

I have. I know what I am doing.

I am in my second favorite state in our United State of America. Happy New Year to me!

Wylma C. Samaranayake-Robinson, Madison

