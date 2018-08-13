Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election bid is tenuous.
His favorability numbers have rarely been over 50 percent since his presidential run. His vulnerability results from his divisive approach to politics. Most successful, popular politicians try to bridge the gaps that naturally lie with people on various contentious subjects. Not Gov. Walker.
His tenure has been strewn with picking winners and losers, backdoor deals and lessening the quality of life in our state to placate corporations, mega-farms and the wealthy. His well know answer to a billionaire donor, when asked of her concerns with unions, was "divide and conquer."
Over time, he did just that -- first with the public sector unions, then the unions in the private sector.
These legislative actions immediately lowered the incomes of thousands of families. These, and other typically unpopular legislative acts such as limiting voting rights and hamstringing our election watchdog agency have endeared him to some of the most wealthy and conservative families in America, which have contributed heavily to his campaigns.
From the Koch brothers in Kansas, to the Waltons in Arkansas, to the Devos family in Michigan, and to the Uihleins of Illinois, Gov. Walker has been their poster child for ultra-conservatism.
Wisconsin should vote out Walker in November.
Mark Quinn, Madison