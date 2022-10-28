Wisconsin is lucky to have Ron Johnson -- Joyce McRoberts

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes support freeing criminals from jail early and low bail policies.
Low bail allowed the massacre at the Waukesha parade. How many more people need to be killed by lax policies before we take law and order seriously and protect our citizens?
Hundreds of criminals have been released from prison early, and neither Barnes nor Evers have any intention of changing course.
The pandemic is over. Both Evers and Barnes were quick to shut down the economy based on fear, and many people lost their businesses and livelihoods because of their caving to fear. We need leaders who will stand up to pressure groups and not act like Wisconsin is theirs to rule. Any changes to working conditions must go through proper channels -- the Legislature. Making rules without legislative approval is the act of a despot, which has no place in a democracy.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, held an effective hearing (prior to the vaccines) on alternative pharmaceutical treatments for COVID. This saved many lives. This is how a real leader acts.
We Wisconsinites are privileged to be able to vote for a man of proven integrity and leadership such as Johnson.
Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus
