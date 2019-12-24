Wisconsin is lucky to have Lepay -- Scott Peterson

I would like to thank Badgers and Brewers play-by-play announcer Matt Lepay. He is the best in the nation at what he does.
Wisconsin can be very proud of his work. The amount of homework he does before each contest is the best in the nation. I like his delivery style and his overall ability to keep the listener engaged. I also like his ability to respect and pass along information about opposing teams. His overall knowledge of each sport is truly great.
He is difficult on himself, always trying to improve. He needs to fully understand three different sports (basketball, football and baseball) at both the collegiate and the professional levels.
Looking ahead to next Badgers football season, I may have an advantage over him for the Sept. 12, 2020 game against Southern Illinois, because that's where I attended university and I know the football team. But I'm sure he will make up that difference before the game in Madison.
One note that may disappoint a few, is that he attended Ohio State University. However, their loss is our gain.
The state of Wisconsin, UW-Madison and the Milwaukee Brewers are very lucky to have a man of his ability and knowledge calling games.
Thank you very much for your great work Mr. Lepay.
Scott Peterson, Madison