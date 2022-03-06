Wisconsin hunters can repel invasion -- James Meitner

Wisconsin has a population of about 6 million people, of which 600,000 of us hold hunting licenses. We leave the comfort of our homes and venture into the woods to hunt delicious wild game. Each hunter owns at least one high-power rifle equipped with the best sights that money can buy. We are skilled shooters who regularly hit targets that are 100 or 200 yards away. Many of us own more than one rifle, plus a variety of pistols and shotguns that are tucked away and kept at ready. In fact, over 45% of the 6 million Wisconsinites own at least one gun.