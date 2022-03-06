Wisconsin hunters can repel invasion -- James Meitner

I wondered for a while how Wisconsinites might respond to a military invasion, but then I found comfort by remembering our army of hunters who carry rifles into the field every year for sport and recreation.
Wisconsin has a population of about 6 million people, of which 600,000 of us hold hunting licenses. We leave the comfort of our homes and venture into the woods to hunt delicious wild game. Each hunter owns at least one high-power rifle equipped with the best sights that money can buy. We are skilled shooters who regularly hit targets that are 100 or 200 yards away. Many of us own more than one rifle, plus a variety of pistols and shotguns that are tucked away and kept at ready. In fact, over 45% of the 6 million Wisconsinites own at least one gun.
Each year, 600,000 Wisconsin hunters stalk whitetail deer, and in 2021 they harvested over 290,000 deer during our nine-day sport hunting season. If 200,000 invaders attacked Wisconsin, as they are doing in Ukraine, they would not survive a nine-day hunting season. This is one of the many reasons we support our right to bear arms.
James Meitner, Neshkoro