In Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, our nation's story of environmental stewardship and care for our neighbor is in jeopardy as the Trump administration prepares to drill in this sacred place.
For Alaska’s Gwich’in people, a native tribe that has been in existence for at least 20,000 years, the Arctic Refuge is a critical piece of their survival and their religious faith. The Arctic Refuge is a 19-million acre testimony to the grandeur of the natural world and a testament to God’s good creation. It stands as one of the few remaining intact landscapes in America. The environmental integrity of the refuge is crucial to the native Gwich’in people, who depend on it for religious practices and subsistence.
Today, most Americans look shamefully upon our history of displacing indigenous peoples, decimating their populations and devastating their cultures. We in Wisconsin, a state with a rich native history and culture, cannot allow this inexcusable stain on American history to repeat itself.
We must stand in solidarity with the Gwich’in people and hearken the call to protect God’s creation and oppose any development that casts aside their cultural heritage and degrades the ecosystem.
Calvin DeWitt, Oregon