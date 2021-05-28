Wisconsin has so much to offer -- Chuck Litweiler

Laying aside whether population decline in Wisconsin would even be a bad development, Wednesday's State Journal editorial, "How to fill vacant jobs across state," fails to mention the long-term draws for people moving here from other states -- let alone other countries.

The climate in the Upper Midwest is the best in the nation. We suffer less excessive heat and drought than most of the country. Climate change, so far, has brought us more rain -- much better than living with water shortages.

We need to stress again the opportunities for outdoor enjoyment within comparatively short range from anywhere in the state. This is a beautiful place. Though many young people leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere, they may not be gone forever. Many young people have always moved away from home in the early part of their work lives. The flip side is that retirees have the money in this country.

What better place to live except for a few weeks of very cold weather? And we really don't need people here who don't take some pride in getting through the polar vortex times -- especially when you can't count on warmer weather in some place such as Texas.