Wisconsin has had some bad senators -- Michael Anderson

It looks like Wisconsin has produced the second coming of Joe McCarthy in the form of Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Sen. Johnson hasn't found a conspiracy theory he doesn't like and continues to support completely unfounded voter fraud allegations to appeal to his base. He finds plenty of time to have hearings on bogus treatments for COVID-19 and asserting that the pandemic was no big deal. He also continues his attack the Bidens and the Clintons but ignores all the unethical maneuverings of President Donald Trump.
Now he complains that the new budget and relief bill is dysfunctional. He doesn't like the increased debt but won't vote for any increased taxes that are needed to get this country through this difficult time.
Of course he didn't have any problem with President Trump spending billions on a border wall that accomplishes nothing. I agree that a bill like this should be developed early enough so that all members have time to read and analyze the bill. But that is due to the dysfunction of Congress, and not the dysfunction of the bill.
How can Wisconsin continue to create these destructive politicians?
Michael Anderson, Oregon