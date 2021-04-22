Wisconsin has been conned by Foxconn -- Robert L. Bellman

All those promises of 13,000 new jobs have gone up in smoke. (Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.) Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who touted the deal, is long gone and silent on the matter. Gov. Tony Evers is left to pick up the pieces. Our “eighth wonder of the world,” as declared by former President Donald Trump, has turned into a massive boondoggle. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is still around but hasn’t said much.