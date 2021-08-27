Wisconsin doesn't want a wolf hunt -- Kelli Villis

The alternating classification of wolves from the Endangered Species List to being the subject of an “emergency hunt” is an improper way for Wisconsin to manage anything. Our wolf management has proven to not be ethical, scientific, necessary or democratic.
Wolf-predation remains low, and it is preventable with non-lethal methods.
Using hounds to hunt is abuse to dogs, wolves, and bears. Hounds are brought here from all over the United States because Wisconsin is one of the only states that allows hounding.
The wolves have it hard enough and they don’t need hounds chasing them down and killing them, or possibly transmitting viruses to them.
Wolf pups have a 70% mortality rate, and their life expectancy is only a few years. It is nearly impossible for them to over-populate. Land has a natural carrying capacity so the population will manage itself.
Wisconsin residents do not want wolves hunted. Most would delight in the opportunity to see and hear a wild wolf.
Wolves need to be relisted on the Endangered Species List immediately to prevent more devastation to their species.
Kelli Villis, Waukesha