One of the major points of contention during the founding of our nation was between the large states and the small states.
Small states were afraid of losing all influence to big states in the House of Representatives, which was based on population. To get small states to support the new Constitution, a compromise was made to add a second legislative branch -- the Senate. Each state had equal weight -- two senators. At the national level, the Senate made sense.
Wisconsin Senate districts are not based on county lines, they are just larger voting districts. So we have 99 representatives in the Assembly, and 33 senators. All of the Assembly and Senate districts are based on population. These 33 state senators are nothing more than Assembly people, only they serve four-year terms instead of two-year terms.
These 33 senators earn $55,000 per year, plus fringe benefits, expense accounts and staffs. The taxpayer could save huge amounts of money by eliminating this chamber. What do the voters lose? Just useless duplication. Aren’t 99 politicians enough.
I understand the purpose the U.S. Senate serves at the national level, but having a Senate at the state level is just another way for taxpayers to waste resources on a legislative branch that adds no value.
Nebraska doesn’t have a senate -- why does Wisconsin need one?
Mike Malesevich, Brownsville