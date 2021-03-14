Wisconsin deserves new history museum -- John W. Thompson

I encourage others to join me in enthusiastically supporting the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to build a new state history museum. We’re long overdue for a museum with the space and technology to properly celebrate the stories of our great state.

Wisconsin’s history is my history. The Walworth County farm I own has been in my family since 1841. I’m proud of that legacy. Recognizing the family farm’s role and the values it inspired is essential to understanding Wisconsin’s impact on the world. The same can be said of the impact of small businesses, which I see daily at my investment management firm. This new museum is an investment that will pay dividends for generations.

Accurately sharing our stories is important to me. I trust the Historical Society to tell them. Its amazing collections are world-renowned. Wisconsin deserves a museum where it can finally be enjoyed by the public. This is not possible in the current museum on the Capitol Square in Madison, which is too small and ill-equipped.

We’re incredibly fortunate to have the nation’s best state historical society right here in Wisconsin. It’s time we had a history museum of equal stature.

John W. Thompson, Madison