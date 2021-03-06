Wisconsin deserves better than Johnson -- Stacy Anderson

Other than Joseph McCarthy, has Wisconsin ever had a U.S. senator as delusional as Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh?
At a recent congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Sen. Johnson used his time to read a fantastical account of events, painting a picture of a family friendly political outing that turned violent due to provocateurs, antifa and Capitol police ineptitude, despite an abundance of evidence showing nothing could be further from the truth.
Some have decided their best strategy is to shamelessly and repeatedly assert an alternative reality in hopes of persuading others to believe their lies. The former guy in the White House excelled at this approach.
Johnson has neither the charisma nor the wily intelligence to pull this off. He just looks incompetent and desperate. Like McCarthy, Johnson needs to go. Wisconsin deserves so much better.
Stacy Anderson, Madison