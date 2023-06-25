The Department of Justice's Office of Crime Victim Services was proud to partner with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin in April to present a virtual conference addressing crime victims' rights and services across the state. The event was filled with informative presentations and insightful discussions from leading experts in the victims’ services field.

This year's Crime Victims’ Rights Conference delved into the crucial role played by victim rights' laws in ensuring justice for survivors, with a particular focus on the importance of trauma-informed practices. The conference also prominently featured the voices of survivors and international speakers.

Events like the conference are just one of the many ways the Department of Justice partners with criminal justice stakeholders and survivors to ensure crime victims receive as compassionate an outcome as possible in their pursuit of justice.

Erin Welsh, Madison, deputy director, Office of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin Department of Justice