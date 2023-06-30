Silly me. I thought the Republican Party was the pro-business party, but I was wrong.

Kohler, Manpower, Northwestern Mutual, Epic, Exact Sciences and many more large Wisconsin companies all have diversity, equity and inclusion policies and programs. They have these programs because they are good for business. These programs increase employee retention, help morale and attract new employees. These businesses have these programs because their stockholders want such programs because they help stockholders receive a greater return on investment when these programs are in place.

But I guess Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, do not want our University of Wisconsin System to attract or retain students, faculty or administration. These GOP leaders want to cut funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

It is a new world, but these GOP leaders are stuck in the dark past. Wake up and listen to the people of Wisconsin instead of pushing an agenda that takes Wisconsin backward.

Christopher Quandt, Madison