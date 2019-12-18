Wisconsin clearly wants medical pot -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

Both Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans have written bills in support of medical marijuana. Unfortunately, because state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, personally opposes medical marijuana, the proposed bills have not even been debated. A recent Marquette Law School poll found 83% of Wisconsinites support passing a medical marijuana law.

Obviously, Sen. Fitzgerald is not representing his constituents. It looks to me like another GOP politician trying to bolster so-called conservative bona fides to attempt to win a higher office. Once again, personal political aspirations are keeping Wisconsin behind, while 33 other states have legalized some type of medical marijuana laws. We deserve better.