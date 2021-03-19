Wisconsin can be a climate leader -- Julie Lyne

I applaud Gov. Tony Evers and his administration for their 2021-2023 state budget proposal.
I had the chance to speak at a budget listening session where I expressed my concerns about the climate crisis and enthusiasm for aggressive initiatives to protect the climate.
Evers’ budget plan is exceptional for supporting local action on climate change. Plans to create an Office on Environmental Justice and an Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy are important steps. Municipalities and tribal nations across the state will receive support for climate protective projects, with incentives for innovative and diversified solutions for clean energy, local hazard mitigation, and promotion of community health.
I believe decision-making for population and climate health should be locally driven by people who wish to protect their best interests, environments and skill sets. The Indigenous people of this state, the communities of color, small farmers, universities and conservationists are more than capable of organizing and supplying aggressive solutions to meet our climate crisis demands.
Wisconsin's population size and natural resources are strategically good for this administration to lead on addressing climate change.
Julie Lyne, Madison