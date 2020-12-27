Wire new garages for charging areas -- March Schweitzer

The Dec. 18 State Journal article, "Regulators encourage EV charging stations," made me wonder what municipalities are doing to encourage greater usage.

It seems to me that a fairly straightforward code change would be to require all new construction involving parking garages to at least install the wiring for charging stations, if not several actual charging stations. It is much more cost effective to install the wiring during new construction than to retrofit older parking garages after they are built. I would apply this code change to all new residential and commercial construction.

Another related idea: What about requiring all new buildings of more than a certain number of floors to install solar panels on their roofs? Granted, it would cost a bit more but would help reduce the carbon footprint that new construction creates.

I read recently that concrete causes up to 8% of global carbon emissions, it would seem just to have the worst offenders pay to play.