Winterfest was fun for everyone -- Warren Schmidt
I just had the privilege of attending Winterfest 2022 at Elver Park in Madison.

What a wonderful event. Yes, it was cold. But all who attended were warmed by the continuous activity, loads of kids with family, and teens and adults also showed up. I was lucky to be part of the crew handing out the s’mores ingredients and directing the kids and a few adults to the police officers who were in charge of the marshmallows roasting over the campfires.

I got to meet lots of kids, parents and about 20 police officers. Everyone had great fun.

Many thanks to the Madison Parks, Metcalfe’s and the Madison Police Department.

After s’mores there was ice skating, sledding, crafts and warming by the fires.

I’m looking forward to next year. Thanks to all.

Warren Schmidt, Madison

