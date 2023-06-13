People are rightfully beginning to realize that patronizingly telling disabled bus riders they "may have to walk a little farther" for the good of the collective good of the larger ridership is more than just a mild inconvenience.

I would like to point out a feature of Wisconsin that will make the decision to abandon so many residential routes miserable for ridership as a whole: Our winters are brutal.

When I rode the bus, I dreaded the days with negative 30 degree windchill even when I just had to walk out the door five minutes before the bus would arrive. Now we are asking people who don’t live directly on commercial corridors to walk as much as a mile each way in dangerous windchills all winter, every winter. It's unpleasant for the youngest and healthiest among us, and utterly brutal for the elderly and those with certain health conditions.