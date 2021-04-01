Winker is best choice for Senate -- Cynthia Kinderman

The special election for the open seat in the state Senate's 13th District is April 6.

The voters have a chance to let it be known that we are fed up with the current leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature. The political party once known for responsible conservatism has morphed into one operating through deceit, name calling, and down-right lies. Rather than legislating to move Wisconsin safely forward through this pandemic, helping to build back our economy, and addressing public education needs, we have too many elected officials bent on obstruction and restricting voter rights.

Melissa Winker is my choice in this election. She will work for the good of all Wisconsinites. Her faith and family values show that she will be a refreshing change in Wisconsin politics. We can depend on her for action that will transcend party politics and work for all of us.

To learn more about Winker go to WinkerforWisconsin.com. You won't be disappointed.

Cynthia Kinderman, Lake Mills