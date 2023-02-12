Many articles and letters to the editor in this paper have debated the pros and cons of solar panels to meet Wisconsin’s energy needs. What appears to be lacking is a discussion of wind turbines.

This renewable energy technology would be ideal for Wisconsin. Unlike solar, it works day and night, in rain and snow, and it can be placed where it will not interfere with Wisconsin’s agriculture.

Wisconsin has over 800 miles of shoreline along lakes Superior and Michigan. Both lakes are blessed with winds that would allow almost 100% operating time -- unlike solar, which only works when the sun is shining and the panels are not covered in snow. According to published reports, each wind turbine can produce enough energy to power around 1,000 households.

Placing one turbine in the lake every half mile could generate enough power for most of the state. They don’t require battery backup. They don't require the Earth’s rare elements (and the hazards of mining them). They can operate all year.

I would like to see Gov. Tony Evers and the state Legislature use most of the $7 billion surplus to make our state energy independent with renewables.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster

