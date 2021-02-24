Wind turbines aren't villains in Texas -- Steve Reusser

Don Quixote and Sancho Panza are characters from a 1600s novel and the related play “Man of La Mancha.” Don Quixote’s character loses touch with reality and embarks on an idealistic knightly quest to combat evil. A famous passage involves Don Quixote going to battle with windmills he perceives as evil giants.
If I had cartoonist talent, I would portray Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as Don Quixote and Sancho Panza setting out on a wobbly old horse and a donkey to battle wind turbines. They recently assaulted wind power, blaming the Texas power outage disaster on its unreliability.
Like Quixote’s distorted perception of reality, the blame distorted facts. Texas wind turbines did not have proper cold weather protection, but neither did natural gas, coal or nuclear generation facilities -- representing the majority of the power supplied in Texas. This neglect caused the major failures in spite of recommendations for upgrades following a similar disaster in 2011.
The need for renewable energy is not a partisan issue and would benefit both the environment and economy. This is not dreaming “The Impossible Dream.” We need to combine reality and idealism to create a sustainable future.
Steve Reusser, Eau Claire